Riley Kraft assisted on a pair of goals and scored the game winner in overtime to lead the Whitman College men’s soccer team to a thrilling 4-3 win over rival Whitworth in Northwest Conference action, Saturday afternoon at the Whitman Athletic Fields.
The win was the first in four games for the Blues (5-5-1, 5-5-1 NWC) who needed to regroup after giving up a two-goal, second-half lead. Kraft’s gamewinner came after Whitman earned a corner kick in the fourth minute of overtime. Barsher served the ball into the box and, after a scramble inside the six, Kraft poked the ball past Buc goalkeeper Bo Broyles and the celebration ensued.
Whitman led by two goals in the second half but it were the Bucs who struck first with a goal in the 15th minute. After earning a corner kick, Whitworth’s Jonathan Guglielmetti served the inswinger ball to the head of Chris Barry. Barry rocketed his header low and underneath the outstretched arm of Whitman keeper Bernie Jones.
It didn’t take long for Whitman to net the equalizer. Oscar Harding received the ball central at the top of the penalty box then found Jacob Barsher with a quick ball to his right. Barsher delivered a well driven shot inside the far post and the game was level at 1-1.
Whitworth seemingly took the lead but their goal just minutes later was called back as, amidst the excitement, a foul had been called before the shot was taken. The momentum stayed on the side of the Blues who took the lead on a brilliant Adam Joss header in the 35th minute. Kraft found Barsher down the right flank who served a perfect ball to Joss’s head who powered the shot just underneath the cross bar.
Whitman gave itself some insurance with a third goal not even three minutes into the second half. Kraft assisted on his second, dribbling across and through the Pirate defense before finding the foot of Carter Giles. Giles calmly slotted a shot low and inside the far post to put his team up by two goals.
The two-goal lead proved not to be enough as the Bucs scored in the 61st minute and sent the game into overtime with a goal in the 87th minute. Guglielmetti assisted on his second of the afternoon, finding Ethan Kem to erase Whitman’s two-goal lead.
Whitman concludes its season on Sunday when they face Whitworth once again for Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.