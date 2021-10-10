PORTLAND — Despite one of its top hitting performances of the season, the Whitman College women's volleyball team came up short on the road, falling in straight sets to Lewis & Clark in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Blues (4-13, 2-6 NWC) hit .218 for the match, only the third time they've hit above .500, and equaled a season-low in errors with 11.

Sydney London led Whitman with eight kills and Emma Anderson added eight assists and equaled a match-high with 13 digs.

Kelsey Parker recorded a match-high 15 kills for the Pios, and Katie Shimaura and Kelsey Nakashima equaled Anderson with match-highs of 13 digs.

The opening set saw the Pioneers catch up midway through and pull away late. A pair of London kills highlighted four answered points from the Blues to take a 10-6 lead. Isabel Artiaga matched that with two kills in a Pio 4-0 run to tie the score.

Whitman later lost the lead and trailed the rest of the way, falling behind 20-16 after kills from Parker and Izzy Willis to all but seal the Pio win.

The Pios dominated set two, scoring the first four points and building a nine-point lead late in the frame.

The Blues did not go quietly however. Sophia Dominitz started a 6-0 run with a kill and capped it with a block to make it a 23-20 score.

L&C regrouped and notched the final two points to take a commanding lead in the match.

Set three went down in similar fashion with Whitman getting off to a slow start then rallying to shave the deficit to a single point, this time at 17-16.

The two teams traded points until consecutive kills from London brought the Blues all the way back to even the score at 20-20.

The Pios again regrouped and pulled away to complete the sweep.

Whitman continues its string of road matches next weekend when it visits Pacific and George Fox.

