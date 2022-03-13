The Whitman College baseball team had hoped to notch a win in its series finale against Linfield, but the Blues came up empty in a 15-4 loss to the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon, March 13, at Borleske Stadium.
Dexter Aichele (2-4) suffered the loss for the Blues (4-14, 2-5 NWC) who gave up nine runs in the seventh and another three in the ninth inning.
He tossed six and one-third innings allowing four earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts. Meyer threw 3 2/3s innings to earn the win for the Wildcats.
Leo Rivera led the Blues at the plate with three runs and a run scored with Garrett Runyan adding two hits, one run and one RBI. Jack Bickerton also added two hits for Whitman.
Linfield led by two runs after two and a half innings, but the Blues came alive with three runs in their half of the third.
Runyan drove home Rivera who had opened the inning with a double.
Beck Maguire and Brandon Ting each drove in a run as well to help Whitman take a 4-3 lead.
Pitching took over in the middle innings as Aichele and Meyer tossed scoreless ball through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Linfield then blew the game open with nine runs in the seventh inning. Smith (three hits, two runs, two RBI) and Jacques (three hits, one run, two RBI) provided the big hits, both delivering two-run singles to give the Wildcats a 12-4 lead.
The Blues will look to get back on track next weekend with a three-game set at Pacific.
