The Whitman College women's soccer team came ever so close to their first win, but again came up short in a 1-0 loss to Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon.
The game was the season finale for the Blues who nearly pulled out their first victory. With under a minute to play, Whitman drew a corner kick which looked to be the final play of regulation. Neftali Segovia-Cruz had an excellent chance to get her team's first goal of the season, but a point blank save from Buc keeper Rachel McGlothlen foiled the attempt.
With under 30 seconds remaining. McGlothlen kickstarted a Pirate counterattack which resulted in the game's only goal with nine seconds to play. Advancing inside the penalty area, Savannah Acpal laid a ball back to Jadyn Baumgartner who shot it across the goal into the far post for the gamewinner.
Hanna Lynch, who made a fantastic save at the end of the first half, earned the start in net for the Blues and split time with Camryn Pettenger-Willey. Lynch posted two saves in her first half of action and Pettenger-Willey recorded four saves while giving up the lone goal in the 90th minute.
Head coach Michelle Voiland shared her thoughts after the game of the season and her team. "Today was obviously a heartbreaker. If our shot off the corner in the last minute goes in, we walk away with a victory, but that is soccer. I'm so proud of this team. We faced so much adversity with our low numbers and injuries and this group of young women continued to rise to the challenge week in and week out."
"This is a true TEAM and they will continue to grow," added Voiland. "The foundation and culture they have created is amazing. I love their heart and drive. I'd like to thank my staff, Georgia (Cloepfil) and Tate (Kautsky), everyone in game management, our AD Kim Chandler and the support of athletic department, all of our fans for their amazing support, our lone senior Dani Espinoza and - most of all - the players."
The Blues now head into a short offseason which should see a return to action this August.