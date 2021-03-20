TACOMA — In its final road matches of the season, the Whitman College women's volleyball team played a pair of matches at Pacific Lutheran, losing in both in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
PLU made short work of Whitman in the first match, winning in straight sets (25-11, 25-21, 25-18).
Nicole Kelly and Elyse Benavides posted teams of seven kills and seven digs respectively, but as a team the Blues (1-9) hit negative for the match.
Despite the loss, the Blues put up a strong defensive effort and forced the Lutes into only a .176 hitting clip for the match. Lauren Wilson led PLU with 11 kills and five digs and Halle Hetzler added a team-high 11 digs.
The Blues fought well in each set of the opening match but ultimately did not have enough in them. Whitman fell behind early in the set one but managed to keep the score close after Sydney London posted a kill and got in on a block to tie the game at 7-7. The wheels then came off as the Lutes ran off eight unanswered points to take control of the set and win going away.
Set two saw a much tighter affair. Whitman led big early on but Sianna Iverson rallied PLU and tied the score at 8-8 with a kill. Neither team led by more than two points until late in the set when a Christina Boxberger kill and a Megan Lange ace put the Blues up 19-18. Whitman faltered late and a pair of kills each from Lauren Wilson and Savannah Service sealed the win.
The Lutes used a mini run midway through set three to put some distance between them and the Blues. A Wilson kill and a Service block put their team up 13-9 and PLU steadily pulled away to complete the sweep.
Whitman then suffered its second loss of the evening, another sweep at the hands of PLU (25-17, 25-19, 25-18).
The Lutes hit a much more respectable .221 for the match and while Whitman improved on its hitting (.091) from game one, it proved not to be enough.
Megan Suka was a definite bright spot for the Blues, posting a match-high 12 kills and hitting at a .320 clip for the match. Claire McCarthy posted 17 digs and Benavides added six kills and eight digs.
Wilson and Service both recorded a team-high nine kills with Wilson adding seven digs.
Whitman trailed for the duration in its set one loss but were competitive until the late stages in both the second and third sets. Suka's back-to-back kills gave the Blues a 5-1 lead early in set two, but the Lutes capitalized on a handful of Whitman hitting errors to go up 8-7. PLU later led by three but kills from Emma Anderson and Benavides cut the lead to one at 17-16. The Lutes would grab control from that point on to pull away.
PLU completed the sweep but not without a set three fight from the Blues. Whitman again led early but the Lutes fought back to take the lead. Suka recorded a kill which ignited a 6-1 Whitman run and forced PLU to call for time trailing 16-12. The momentum switched on a dime though as the Lutes won 13 of the game's final 15 points to finish Whitman off.
Whitman returns home for its final contests, playing a doubleheader against Whitworth this Wednesday, March 24.