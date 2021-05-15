FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Ella Greenberg highlighted a handful of stellar performances for the Whitman College distance track teams who closed out the Northwest Conference Track & Field Championships in style on the afternoon of Friday, May 14.
Greenberg was the top finisher for the Blues in the 5000 meter (19:09.67) along with two of her teammates who all placed in the top 15. Chloe Michaels finished just behind her in sixth (19:13.24) and sister Jade Greenberg placed 13th (20:01.75)
Whitman also had men's runners compete in the 1500 meter and 5000 meter, both ending in top 10 finishes. Scott Macdonald finished eighth (4:05.37) in the 1500m with Gabe Wasserman adding a ninth-place (16:15.37) finish in the 5000m.
The event was hosted by Pacific (Ore.).