McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Whitman College distance track team concluded the Linfield Erik Anderson Icebreaker on Saturday, March 4, with a handful of solid performances.
The men's side saw three runners crack the top 10, led by Colin Dunlap, who placed third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:46.79).
Matt Mascavage later placed ninth in the 400-meter dash (54.68) and Gabe Wasserman finished 10th with a time of 16:00.91 in the 5,000-meter.
Scott Macdonald delivered a pair of top-20 performances. He first placed 14th in the 1,500-meter (4:25.88) then 19th in the 800-meter (2:06.89).
Payton Davies stole the show on the women's side. She kicked off day two with an eighth-place finish in the 1,500-meter (5:22.97) before placing sixth in the 800-meter (2:38.28).
The women's 400-meter dash saw a pair of top 15 performances by the Blues. Aiyana Perry finished 11th (1:09.37), with Maleda Sims placing 14th (1:10.36).
Whitman is back in action on Saturday at the PLU Open.
