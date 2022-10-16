ESTACADA, Ore. — The Whitman College cross country teams hit the trails on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Lewis & Clark Invitational held at Milo McIver State Park.
The men's squad finished its 8K race placing 16th, with the women's team finishing the 6K in 15th.
Riley McVay and Gabe Wasserman were the top finishers for the Blues in the men's race.
McVay ran the race in 26:25.30 with a mile split time of 5:18.90.
Wasserman finished in 26:33.60 with a split time of 5:20.60.
Both runners cracked the top 100.
Dori Buttleman led the way for the Whitman women's team with a 79th overall finish. She ran her 6K in 23:52.40 with a mile split time of 6:24.20.
Ally Kim also cracked the top 100 when she crossed the finish line in 24:30.60 and recorded a split time of 6:34.40.
The meet was the final scheduled regular season competition as the Blues now set their sights on the NWC Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Forest Grove, Ore.
