It’s been a long time coming, but the Whitman College volleyball squad has a bona fide, honest-to-goodness winning streak percolating.
The Blues continued their inexorable, dexterous climb into the thick of the Northwest Conference title race by outlasting Pacific 25-23, 19-25, 28-26, 25-19 on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Sherwood Athletic Center.
Whitman (6-10, 4-4 in NWC) has won three consecutive matches for the first time in six seasons and is two games back of conference co-leaders Whitworth and Puget Sound.
“It’s been a while,” Blues head coach Matt Helm said, pausing before answering a reporter’s question so that his reply wouldn’t be drowned out by a roaring Whitman locker room across the hall. “I’m really proud of our players. They’ve been through some hard knocks.”
Whitman’s last three-game winning streak came during the 2017 campaign, when the Blues knocked off Willamette, George Fox and Lewis and Clark during an eight-day, late-October blitz.
But “streak” implies a smooth, seamless trajectory — a rolling boil — whereas Whitman’s current run has more closely resembled a restless, throat-clearing volcano, with stops, starts, comebacks, recoveries, lapses — and explosive outbursts.
“This is the volleyball we’ve been waiting to play since we got here,” said Blues senior Sydney London. “It’s nice to see the fruition of all our hard work. I’m just excited. Being this excited about volleyball is fun.”
Whitman spent the practice week working on specific scenarios of adversity — playing while behind, executing between points 20 and 25 — and also shifted its scouting prep to a “day-of” approach in an effort, said Helm, to build resilience.
This strategy proved prescient on Saturday, when Whitman found itself trailing — sometimes early, sometimes late — in every set, and locked in a taut, hotly-contested endgame in the pivotal third set, the match tied 1-1.
Down 21-16 coming out of a timeout, the Blues couldn’t quite get their offense into a rhythm.
No matter.
They simply stayed together, locked down defensively, scrapped their way through a series of long rallies, and waited until the visiting Boxers flinched. Whitman’s ensuing 7-2 run, which tied the third set at 23-all, included two missed Pacific serves and three hitting errors.
And the volcano was simmering.
Whitman’s 21st point came via a crisp kill by southpaw Christina Boxberger during a rally kept alive by a leaping back-row dig from fellow senior Brooke Valentine, who had been switched (in another prophetic maneuver by Helm) to libero midway though the match.
“Tonight wasn’t the prettiest, but we compensated with some great defensive plays,” said Helm. “We just managed the ball.”
“Brooke always leaves it all out there,” added Blues senior Kenzie Martinez, who entered the match ranked third in kills in the NWC. “We trust our back row. Volleyball is a team sport. We need each other. We all know it. We have a lot of grit. We’re gonna work hard no matter what.”
Whitman tied it 23-23 when junior Nicole Kelly floated a touch-kill over the Pacific block. It led 24-23 after London elevated to hammer a ferocious, no-doubt kill on a nimble, quick-set assist from junior Teia Magaoay.
“When we make those big plays, those big hits, those big blocks, the energy shifts,” Martinez said.
The Blues wavered briefly; a service error pulled the Boxers back into a 24-24 tie, and a wayward hit gave Pacific set point.
But a Kelly kill, a London block and a Martinez kill helped close out the set, and Whitman pulled away in the fourth.
Martinez smacked a match-high 15 kills and added 12 digs and a pair of aces for Whitman.
Kelly chipped in 13 kills, 18 digs and two aces, Boxberger 11 kills, and London seven kills and four stuff-blocks.
Magaoay, the NWC assists leader, handed out 44 more on Saturday.
“We got into some ruts, but we got out of them fast,” said London.
“Maybe this wasn’t our best match,” added Martinez, “but it was our scrappiest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.