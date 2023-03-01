Whitman College senior Tanner Filion returns to the NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming Championships a year after he swam its fastest 200-yard men's backstroke in meet history.
The 2023 championships are scheduled to take place March 15-18 in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
"I am pretty darn excited to get back," Filion said. "Last year, I was a lot more focused on performing whereas this year I am much more focused on taking in the experience and soaking everything up before I graduate — not to say I am not going to try to do my best in performing this year."
Filion has qualified to swim both the 200 backstroke and the 100 backstroke, and he will also compete in the 100 butterfly.
Swimmers from around the country earned invitations for the championships by meeting the established qualifying times.
"Swimmers can swim a max of three individual events at nationals," Filion explained.
Filion won his 2022 title, establishing a new NCAA Division III record in the process, over in Indianapolis. His time of 1:41.49 beat the previous mark by almost two seconds and lifted him ahead of another record-breaking swim in the same race as Yurii Kosian, of Kenyon College (Gambier, Ohio), placed second with his 1:42.90.
Both having qualified again this year, there exists the potential for rematch.
In addition to winning the 200 backstroke last year, Filion also placed second in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 200 freestyle.
His final year at Whitman has already been another stellar one.
The Northwest Conference named Filion its 2022-23 Men's Swimmer of the Year, All-Conference First Team in six events including relays (200 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 800 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay) and Second Team in the 400 freestyle relay.
"Physically, my body is pretty beat up at this point in time," Filion said. "I have been starting to play ultimate (frisbee) again, which has definitely been an adjustment.
"Jenn (Blomme), our coach, will probably start taper within the next week-and-a-half, which will help me to feel better."
Filion earned similar accolades from the NWC last year, and along with winning his national championship, he was named an All-American by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.
He had already been All-American as a sophomore even though the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the 2020-21 season to only four meets.
His first year at Whitman saw Filion named the 2019-2020 NWC Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year while making the All-Conference First Team in three events.
Returning to the NCAA Championships, he knows what is ahead of him.
"I just want to really appreciate the opportunity I have and to have fun," Filion said. "This year, I am swimming the 100 fly instead of the 200 free, just to see how it goes. I am not seeded super high in that event and just want to try and beat as many guys as I can."
