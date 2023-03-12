PORTLAND — The Whitman College women's tennis team continued its dominance over the Northwest Conference, blanking its opponent on the road for the second straight day with a 9-0 win at Lewis & Clark on Saturday at the LC Tennis Dome.
Just one day after a 9-0 road win over defending champion Linfield, the Blues did the same to the Pios to improve to a perfect 3-0 in league play and 4-3 overall.
Doubles play saw the Blues challenged, but ultimately never threatened. Teleya Blunt and Jin Yu opened the match with an 8-2 win over Seraphina Vossen and Susanna Anand on the No. 1 court.
Erica Mock and Sascha Wells then won at the 2, 8-4, and Mae Thorp and Irene Tsai sealed the doubles sweep with a win by the same score on the No. 3 court.
Whitman captured the win after dominant victories on the No. 2 then No. 1 singles courts. Blunt topped Arielle Bloom at love 6-0, 6-0 at the 2before Yu proved too much for Caren Uribe in a 6-2, 6-0 win at the 1.
Wells was equally as dominant as Blunt, sweeping her opponent at love at fifth singles.
Whitman has one more match on the weekend, traveling to George Fox for a Sunday morning match.
