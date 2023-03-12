NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College women's tennis team capped a perfect early road run through the Northwest Conference, winning its third match on the weekend with a 9-0 victory over George Fox on Sunday, March 12, at the Multi-Use Facility.
The victory comes a day after the Blues handed Lewis & Clark a 9-0 NWC defeat.
On Sunday, Whitman (6-3, 4-0 NWC) opened with a solid three doubles wins.
Ilina Jha and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed provided the most dominant win, blanking the Bruin pair of Sophia Denham and Olivia Morris on the No. 2 court.
Whitman's top duo of Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos shined as well with an 8-1 win at the 1.
The Blues won all their singles matches via sweeps. Tarpey-Schwed had the most impressive singles victory, losing only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win on the No. 3 court over Cassey Hitch.
Two others only lost two games in their singles sweeps. Castellanos won at the 2, 6-1, 6-1, and Jha beat Arianna Rader 6-2, 6-0 at the 4.
On Saturday, Whitman shut out Lewis & Clark at the LC Tennis Dome in Portland.
That came a day after a 9-0 road win over defending champion Linfield.
Doubles play saw the Blues challenged, but ultimately never threatened. Teleya Blunt and Jin Yu opened the match with an 8-2 win over Seraphina Vossen and Susanna Anand on the No. 1 court.
Erica Mock and Sascha Wells then won at the 2, 8-4, and Mae Thorp and Irene Tsai sealed the doubles sweep with a win by the same score on the No. 3 court.
Whitman captured the win after dominant victories on the No. 2 then No. 1 singles courts. Blunt topped Arielle Bloom at love 6-0, 6-0 at the 2before Yu proved too much for Caren Uribe in a 6-2, 6-0 win at the 1.
Wells was equally as dominant as Blunt, sweeping her opponent at love at fifth singles.
The Blues are en route to California, where they will play five non-conference matches with teams from across the nation. First up is Whittier on Monday at 4 p.m.
