WHITTIER, Calif. — The Whitman College women's tennis team served up its spring break road trip in style, dominating Whittier College 9-0 on Monday afternoon, March 13.
The shutout score was the fourth straight for the Blues, who look to be in top form.
Whitman won at second and third doubles to ensure itself of the lead heading to singles play.
Jin Yu and Teleya Blunt kicked things off with an 8-3 win at the 2 over Keely Arendt and Maci Davis before Grace Carter and Jules Thompson won their match at the 3.
Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos completed the sweep with an 8-4 win on the No. 1 court.
Whitman fielded a different lineup from doubles as the team began singles play, but the Blues didn't miss a beat. Every match was won via a sweep, the most dominant coming from Irene Tsai, who topped Emily List 6-0, 6-1 on the No. 6 court.
Two others only dropped two games in their sweeps led by Camilla Tarpey-Schwed, who won 6-0, 6-2 at the 1.
Next up is a matchup against Babson College in Pomona on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.