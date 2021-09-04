SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After closing exhibition play with a win over Walla Walla Community College, the Whitman College women’s soccer team rode the momentum into their season opener, battling Chapman to a 0-0 overtime draw on Friday, Sept. 3.
The tie was the first result for the Blues (0-0-1) since 2019, proving that a turnaround for the program is inevitable. Hanna Lynch was solid in net, posting three saves on eight Panther shots while keeping a clean sheet through the full 110 minutes.
The Blues were unfortunate not to come away with the win after posting an 18-8 shots advantage. Whitman peppered the Chapman goal with 10 second-half shots and a 7-1 shot advantage in overtime.
Molly Beaulieu and Virginia Hunt, off the bench, each registered three shots with Klaudi Kyjovska, Camryn Pettenger-Willey and Mehrija Selava all taking two shots and forcing Panther keeper Kelsey Bland into three saves between them.
The Blues return to the pitch on Saturday against UC-Santa Cruz. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.