Erin Magnuson scored a team-high four goals, Gracie Maulik added three more, but it came in defeat as the Whitman College women’s lacrosse team suffered a competitive 16-10 loss to Allegheny College on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Eliza Daigle added two groundballs, two caused turnovers and handed out one assist for the Blues (4-2), who played the Gators even in the first quarter before being shut out in the second 15 minutes before halftime.
Lauren Petrarca scored a game-high seven goals for Allegheny with Grace Baginski and Senna Perelman both adding three more. Perelman also added two assists and scooped up two groundballs.
The Blues held a two-goal lead in the opening quarter highlighted by a pair of Maulik goals. Maulik’s goal with 5:43 to play put Whitman up 4-2, but the Gators came back and tied the game after Petrarca scored and assisted on another.
Whitman was unable to find the back of the net in the second quarter and, while Maroulis and the Blues defense only allowed three goals, Allegheny was able to take a three-goal lead into halftime.
The third quarter featured a high-scoring affair but with the Gators increasing their lead.
Baginski extended the lead to five goals with 13:06 to play, but three unanswered for Whitman lifted the Blues back into the game.
Maulik, Magnuson and Izzy Eggerling all scored to make it a 9-7 game with 7:52 to play.
Petrarca responded with back-to-back goals, then added another to put the scoreline at 14-9 to end the third.
The fourth quarter saw only a combined three goals as the Gators walked off with the win.
Sophia Maroulis posted five saves for the Blues and Sarah Thorman recorded 11 saves for the Gators.
Whitman returns to conference play this Saturday vs. George Fox and Sunday vs. Willamette at the Whitman Athletic Complex, with both games set for 1 p.m.
