SANTA CRUZ, Calif. —In its second of back-to-back games, the Whitman College women’s soccer team put up another solid performance but came up on the short end of the stick in a 2-0 road loss to UC Santa Cruz on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Starting the weekend here Friday, the Blues had battled Chapman to a 0-0 overtime draw.
Next up for the Blues is their home opener this Wednesday, Sept. 8 vs. Eastern Oregon University. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
Friday's draw was the first result for the Blues since 2019, proving that a turnaround for the program is inevitable. Hanna Lynch was solid in net, posting three saves on eight Panther shots while keeping a clean sheet through the full 110 minutes.
The Blues were unfortunate not to come away with the win after posting an 18-8 shots advantage. Whitman peppered the Chapman goal with 10 second-half shots and a 7-1 shot advantage in overtime.
Molly Beaulieu and Virginia Hunt, off the bench, each registered three shots with Klaudi Kyjovska, Camryn Pettenger-Willey and Mehrija Selava all taking two shots and forcing Panther keeper Kelsey Bland into three saves between them.
Then, playing in their first non-conference road game in nearly two years here Saturday, the Blues saw much of the action in their defensive half but kept a clean sheet for the final 66 minutes. The Banana Slugs outshot Whitman 18-3 and scored both of their goals in the first half. They put six on target forcing Whitman keepers Hannah Hagler and Hanna Lynch to make a combined four saves.
The first goal and gamewinner came in the ninth minute. Amanda Scott found the foot of Fiona Nielson who finished near the upper left corner past Hagler and UCSC had an early 1-0 lead.
The Banana Slugs looked on the verge of handily defeating the Blues after netting their second in the 24th minute. Ainsley Smith received a ball from Julia Hernandez and finished low again past Hagler for a two-goal lead.
Hagler held UCSC scoreless the rest of the half and Lynch kept a clean sheet in the final 45 minutes to keep Whitman only a goal away from potentially turning the tide.