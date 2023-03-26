FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Garrett Runyan homered as part of a big ninth inning, lifting the Whitman College baseball team to a 5-1 rubber-match victory at Pacific in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, March 26.
The victory comes a day after the Blues won the series opener, 9-2, before losing in the nightcap, 12-1.
On Sunday, Whitman's big ninth inning came after the game had yielded only two total runs through eight complete innings.
Mateus Conaway was stellar on the mound for the Blues (16-8, 7-5 NWC), scattering four hits over six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. Benjamin Seashore-Hobson (2-0) tossed an inning-plus of scoreless work and picked up the win.
After a scoreless six innings, the Blues struck first with a run in the seventh. Ben Parker drew a two-out walk then later scored on a Boxer miscue to put Whitman up.
Pacific tied the game one inning later.
Only one-half inning later, Runyan broke the game open with one swing of the bat. Kepa Supnet led off the inning with a base hit and four batters later scored and broke the tie on a fielder's choice.
With runners at the corners, Runyan crushed a homerun and put the Blues ahead for good at 5-1.
On Saturday, Whitman looked strong in a 9-2 win to open the NWC doubleheader at Pacific, but the Boxers regrouped for a 12-1 win in the nightcap to earn the twin bill split.
Game 1
Parker led the way in the opener, blowing the game open with a three-run triple in the seventh inning. Conaway and Brock Williams both added two hits and two runs with Conaway adding two RBI.
Julien Hernandez (5-0) won his fifth decision of the season in tossing six complete innings and allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Rylan Burigsay was near perfect in his three innings of relief work, retiring all but one batter he faced.
The Blues did their damage early with four runs in the second inning. Five straight batters reached base and Beck Maguire's two-run base hit scored Conaway and AJ Romero for the third and fourth runs of the game.
Conaway and Romero also drove in runs on their RBI singles.
Bicketon scored in the top of the fifth, but the Boxers got right back in the game with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. After back-to-back hits, Colyer delivered a two-run double to cut the lead to three runs.
Parker's bases-clearing triple in the seventh put the game away. With Conaway already driving in a run, Parker's hit pushed the lead to seven runs and Burigsay took care of the rest.
Game 2
The nightcap was a much different story as Pacific responded with a dominant win. Matt Gibbs and Isaac Lovings both homered with the Boxers scoring in all but two innings.
Garrett Runyan started, but lasted only two innings after surrendering three runs on five hits.
The Blues will have a quick turnaround when they host a makeup doubleheader against Whitworth on Wednesday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.