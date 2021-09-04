TACOMA — The Whitman College women’s volleyball team hoped to exit the Puget Sound Premiere on a high note, but that wasn’t in the cards as the Blues lost their fourth match of the weekend in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 loss to St. Thomas (Texas) on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 4.
Weekend action here started Friday with the Blues falling in straight sets to host Puget Sound before Southwestern University knocked them of 3-1.
Back at it here Saturday morning, Northwest Conference rival Pacific Lutheran finished off Whitman in straight sets.
The Blues (1-4 record) return to the road next weekend for the St. Paul Tournament in St. Paul, Minn. Whitman will play four matches in two days beginning with host Hamline University on Friday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.
Weekend play opened here Friday with the Blues suffering a 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 loss to Puget Sound.
Megan Suka and Kenzie Martinez led the Blues each with five kills, Brooke Valentine added a team-high nine digs but it came in a losing effort.
Jordan Holman drilled match highs of 11 kills and 12 digs for UPS for the double double, while also contributing six service aces, also a match-high.
After the Loggers cruised to a set one win, Whitman responded for a very competitive sets two and three.
The Blues, who hit at an even clip with UPS (.242) in the second set, found themselves down by 10 early after a 7-0 Logger run. Back-to-back kills from Suka cut the lead to four points and, after a Christina Boxberger kill, the Loggers lead had shrunk to 18-15. Spearheaded by a pair of Holman aces, however, UPS scored four straight points late in the set to stave off the rally.
The Blues nipped at UPS's heels for much of the third set but could never make a serious run to extend the match. They again fell behind early but quickly responded when Sydney London's kill cut the deficit to one point at 8-7. UPS pushed the lead back up to five points but again the Blues answered and shaved the lead to one point off an Emma Anderson ace. Whitman continued to hang around and even shaved the lead to two points late in the set, but the Loggers held on to complete the sweep.
Back at it here Friday afternoon, the Blues managed to take a set before Southwestern prevailed, 25-22, 29-31, 25-14, 25-10.
Nicole Kelly led the Blues with a team-high 12 kills, Christina Boxberger posting nine kills and Megan Suka adding seven more. Boxberger also shared game high honors in blocks with the Pirates' Lauren Crabtree, each posting four. Tate Cadang registered 16 digs and 15 assists and Brooke Valentine added a team-high 19 digs.
Emma White posted 13 kills and 16 digs for Southwestern with Ali Grona adding a match-high 25 digs.
The Blues had a shot at winning the opening set. Boxberger and Sydney London got in on a block to make it a 9-5 score, then a Kelly kill kept the lead at four points. The Pirates responded with a 6-0 run highlighted by a block and a kill from Crabtree. The Blues put together a pair of three-point spurts late in the set but were unable to claw their way back.
Whitman responded with a thrilling victory in set two, one that went deep into extra points. Kelly and Boxberger both delivered a pair of kills as part of a 6-0 run that gave the Blues a 14-9 lead. Whitman continued to lead and looked to be in good shape after a kill and a block from Boxberger made it a 20-16 score. Southwestern battled back to take the lead and the teams went back and forth. With the score tied at 29-29, Suka and Kelly posted back-to-back kills to win the set and even the match.
The momentum from the exciting win did not carry over. The Pirates easily won sets three and four to capture the win.
Whitman looked to rebound Saturday morning, but instead dropped its third straight match here in a 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 sweep against Pacific Lutheran.
Brooke Valentine was solid in the back row with a team-high 14 digs. Nicole Kelly added 13 digs while also posting four kills. Kenzie Martinez chipped in a team-best six kills.
The Blues (1-3) as a team, however, hit only .009 for the match compared to the Lutes (2-2) who hit at a .254 clip and .368 in the opening set. Mackenzie Pfeiffer led all hitters with 16 kills and Halle Hetzler added a match-high 19 digs.
Whitman's best chance to grab a win may have been in the opening set. After dropping seven of the first eight points, the Blues clawed their way back and evened the score at 15-15 off a Valentine ace. PLU went up five points late but Megan Suka responded with a pair of kills to shave the lead to one. Suka's kill would be the final point of the set, however, as the Lutes closed on a 4-0 run.
PLU used a late run in set two to take a two sets to none lead. Whitman nearly extended the match in set three despite falling behind 17-4. Kills from Kelly, Ava Brenkman and Nicole Boxberger spearheaded a 10-1 run and shaved the lead to only four points. PLU regained control though and cruised to the victory and sweep.
The final match Saturday against St. Thomas proved to be another challenge.
Megan Suka led the way for the Blues with a match-high 10 kills, impressively recording only one error and hitting at a .600 clip. Brooke Valentine chipped in a match-high 11 digs with Sydney London adding three blocks and five kills.
The Blues were no match at the net for the Celts (2-1) who recorded 22 total blocks led by Paige Havel’s nine stuffs. Havel also added a team-high nine kills.
The opening set was as tight as could be. After UST tied the game at 9-9, neither team led by more than a point until a Havel block and a Laynee Beam kill sealed the win for the Celts. London’s ace and Nicole Kelly’s kill put the Blues up 22-21, but UST won four of the final five points to take the one-set lead.
Set two saw the Blues fall behind 13-9 after back-to-back kills from Alyssa Ajlouny. Whitman caught up and trailed by a single point on numerous occasions, the last after a Sophia Dominitz kill put the score at 19-18. Down the stretch though it was Havel delivering three kills and getting in on a block to give her team a commanding two-set lead.
Whitman never threatened in the third and final set, trailing by as many as 10 points and watching the Celts complete the sweep.