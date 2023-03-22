RICHMOND, Va. — Whitman College swimming national champion Tanner Filion capped his Blues career with a pair of major national awards, as he has been named both the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) and Swim Dive Swimmer of Year.
Filion was named the Swim Dive Swimmer of the Year following the national championships and was recognized by the CSCAA on Wednesday.
Filion capped a remarkable career with an even more remarkable 2023 national championships. He won and set NCAA records in both the 100 and 200 backstroke events while also placing third in the 100 butterfly.
Filion was also named as an CSCAA All-American with his victories in both events.
