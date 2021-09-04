CHENEY — Though the results weren't evident in the races, today was an exciting one for the Whitman College cross country teams who hit the trails for collegiate competition for the first time since the fall of 2019, competing at the Clash of the Inland Northwest Invitational hosted by Eastern Washington University on Friday, Sept. 3. The men's squad finished sixth in a mix of largely Division I and III schools with the women's team placing seventh.
Gabe Wasserman led the way for the Blues in the men's 6K with a 49th-place finish and a race time of 20:05.50. Tucker Grinnan placed 59th (20:22.20), Grant Martin at 63rd (20:37.00), Reilly McVay at 72nd (20:53.40), Ellis Pryor at 73rd (20:58.10), Troy Petternell at 75th (21:02.10), Tim McKenna at 78th (21:09.30), Holden Hillis at 83rd (21:16.40) and Scott McDonald at 86th (21:32.10).
Chloe Michaels was the top finisher in the women's 4K race, placing 35th with a time of 15.54.40. Dori Buttleman placed 44th (16:10.40), Sophia Bigio at 54th (16:31.10), Julia Hess at 59th (16:42.70), Sylvie Corwin at 63rd (16:51.80) and Samantha Crumbaugh at 67th (17:26.20).
Next up for the Blues is the Eastern Oregon University Invitational on Friday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.