It was a fruitful season opener for the Whitman College men’s soccer team, which scored a pair of goals in each half for a 4-0 win over Northwest University, Wednesday evening at the Whitman Athletic Fields.
Oscar Harding scored in the 20th minute and assisted on the final goal for man of the match honors. His goal came after Barsher delivered a perfect ball on the floor from the bi-line that Harding slotted into the back of the net.
The Blues dominated all game and really put Northwest behind the eight ball when they earned a penalty kick just over a minute until halftime. Christian Gomez converted the kick to send his team into halftime up 2-0.
The lead held for much of the second half until the Blues pumped in two in the final 10 minutes. Oliver Dickson slipped a ball central right through the Northwest defense that Mark Bamusiima-Muwanguzi ran on to and poked past Northwest keeper Alexander Thiehofe.
Derivan Dockter capped the game with what may have been the goal of the match. Dockter delivered a one-time header into the back of the net off a perfectly placed Harding corner kick to bring the score to 4-0.
Bernie Jones earned the shutout in net, leaving the game in the 86th minute for Colby Ramsey.
The Blues head to Spokane this weekend and will play Lawrence University on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m.