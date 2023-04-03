SALEM, Ore. — The Blues led by a point after doubles and closed out the match in singles as the Whitman College men's tennis team took down Willamette, 7-2, in Northwest Conference action on Sunday, April 2, at the Salem Tennis and Swim Club.
The Blues held the lead after doubles with wins on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts.
At 2 doubles, Lucas Huang and Noah Baker downed Andrew Kropp and Quentin Nigbur, 8-3.
Artem Manov and Charles Rush won on the No. 3 court against Andre Lief and Luca Casano, 8-1.
The Blues came within one point of the win after victories by Diego Guzman (6-4, 6-2) and Luca Viarengo (6-4, 6-0) at the 2 and 6, respectively, and eventually closed out the match.
First singles featured the most competitive match of the afternoon. Harshvardhan Chopra rallied from a set down, but fell in a super-set tiebreaker 6-3, 7-5 (10-1) to one of the nation's top players in Andrew Kabacy.
Other singles winners for the Blues were Baker at the 4 and Alejandro Raffo at the 5.
The Blues return to action on Friday as George Fox comes to Whitman at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
