NEWBERG, Ore. — Edwin Romero assisted on a first-half goal, then scored just after halftime and the Whitman College men's soccer team rebounded from a disappointing loss to take down George Fox 2-0 in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30.
The win locks the Blues (11-7-1, 8-4-1 NWC) into a third-place finish in the final NWC standings with one game to play.
Whitman's first goal came midway through the first half in the 24th minute.
Romero found Noa Taylor who scored past Bruin keeper Cade Matsumoto for what turned out to be the gamewinner.
Romero then provided some insurance for the Blues when he scored only 11 seconds into the second half to put his team up by two goals.
That was all the offense Bernie Jones needed, who posted his fourth shutout and second against George Fox (4-10-3, 2-7-3 NWC).
Matsumoto made four saves in net for the Bruins.
Whitman closes the season next weekend with a Saturday match at Whitworth. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
