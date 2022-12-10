Murphy Caffo delivered a season-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and the Whitman College men’s basketball team scored a season-high in points with a 113-56 win over Northwest Indian College on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sherwood Center.
Caffo was utterly unstoppable in the post. He made 9 of 11 shots, most of them in the post as he proved too much for the Eagles to handle.
Caffo also led a relentless Whitman (8-1) effort on the boards, which was plus-25 in the rebound margin with Caffo corralling a game-high eight.
Jai Deshpande added 13 points on 6 for 7 shooting off the bench.
MyCole Rodriguez and Malachi Rogers led NWIC with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Both teams started hot from the floor. Rogers opened the game with a bucket and Xzavier Lino answered with a driving layup. Deshpande got to the hoop for a bucket to put Whitman up three, but Rodgers hit again, this time a corner 3 to tie the game.
The Blues then began to take control after scoring nine unanswered points. Niko Trifunovic capped the run with a 3-pointer as Whitman took a 17-8 lead with 13:36 to play.
Alex Pape and Caffo then got in on the action with Caffo getting to the hoop and Pape draining a 3-ball to give Whitman a double digit lead.
The Eagles didn’t let the game slip away just yet as Rogers and Gavin Carlos both hit from the floor to return their deficit to single digits with just under eight minutes to play.
The Blues then began to break it open as Walter Lum hit a corner 3 and Grant Hunt did the same on the opposite side and Whitman took a 59-30 lead into the break.
The game was never in doubt in the second half. Despite a slow start offensively, Whitman’s defense was relentless and the offense soon followed. Deshpande and Lino threw down a pair of thunderous dunks in a minute span, and Trifunovic drained a 3-pointer to lift the lead to 76-36 with 15:28 to play.
The Blues will have a little over a week off before welcoming Millsaps to town. Tipoff at the Sherwood Center is set for Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.