It wasn’t an impressive day on the diamond for the Whitman College baseball team who suffered a doubleheader sweep to Puget Sound on Saturday, May 8, at Borleske Stadium. Despite the losses, the Blues, after a season of perseverance, clinched a spot in next weekend’s Northwest Conference Tournament after a pair of losses by George Fox to Pacific.
Whitman will enter the tournament as the No. 4 seed and defending champion. Pacific, with its two victories today, clinched the top seed and will host the tournament in Forest Grove, Oregon.
The opener saw Puget Sound tee off on Whitman pitching to the tune of four homeruns and a 10-3 loss. Ben Ortiz (0-1) was tagged with the loss in two-plus innings, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
Kevin Nakamura (2 H, 2 R) Ben Parker (2 H, 1 R), David Johnson (1 H, 1 RBI) and Leo Rivera (1 H, 2 RBI) provided the offense for the Blues.
Owen Shellhammer allowed two runs on seven hits in seven and one-third innings for the win.
Ortiz, starting for only the second time this season, was hit early and often in suffering the loss. Jonas Kim (3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI), AJ Morioka (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) and Dylan Joyce (2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI) all homered in the first two innings to give UPS a 6-0 lead. Dustin Lennon-Jones, inserted in the third after Ortiz put the first two batters on, gave up a two-run single as UPS extended its lead to 8-0 through three innings.
The Blues finally put a run on the board with one in the fourth. Parker, on second after Nakamura was hit by a Shellhammer pitch, scored on an RBI hit from Johnson.
Whitman threatened in the latter innings but the early damage proved to be too tall of a hill to climb.
UPS then scored all of its runs in the fourth inning to top Whitman 7-5 and complete the sweep. Travis Craven (4-4) was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs on 11 hits in five and one-third innings. Jake Larson worked a scoreless one and two-thirds innings of relief work.
Kyle Strash and Morioka provided the offense for the Loggers to help Andrew Matsueda (3-3) to the win. Matsueda tossed five complete innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
After a scoreless first three innings, the Loggers got to Craven in a big way. Gio Parascondola’s two-run homer highlighted a seven run fourth inning to give UPS a commanding seven-run lead.
Craven settled down and the Blues put their first run on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Teague Conder singled then advanced to second on a passed ball. Parker then drove home Conder with a base hit to make it a 7-1 game.
Brett Williams brought the Blues back into the game with a single swing. Conder reached first on a fielding error to load the bases before Williams ripped a double to the left centerfield gap, clearing the bases to cut the lead to 7-5.
Again, the hill proved to be too tall to climb as the Blues went scoreless in the seventh and final inning.
The Blues conclude the regular season with another NWC doubleheader on Sunday against UPS. Prior to the noon start time, Whitman’s seniors will be honored with a special Senior Day ceremony.