Elyse Benavides and Christina Boxberger posted a team-high 10 kills but it wasn’t enough as the Whitman College women’s volleyball team fell in four sets to George Fox, Saturday in Northwest Conference action at the Sherwood Center.
Set scores were 26-24, 22-25, 25-10, 25-14.
The Blues settled for a split in weekend action after defeating Lewis & Clark in four sets (23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21) to earn their first win, here on Friday night.
Ava McCabe drilled 12 kills, Brooke Valentine posted a team-high 13 digs in the victory.
Claire McCarthy and Tate Cadang were a force in the Whitman back row to the tune of 12 digs a piece.
In the first set, Whitman led 13-11 on a Ruby Matthews block, then again by two on an Elyse Benavides kill.
The teams continued to trade points, as Christina Boxerberger’s kill pushed the lead to 19-17, but the Pios took their first lead since early in the set after a 4-0 run.
Whitman battled back to retake the lead but couldn’t sustain the momentum down the stretch.
Set two saw the Blues again with a late lead, but this time pulled through to even up the match.
Whitman went on a mid-set 5-1 run, capped by a Matthews ace but, undaunted, the Pios went on a 4-0 burst to re-take the lead at 16-15.
With the match at hand for both squads, McCabe spearheaded a 7-2 set-closing run with two of her team-high 12 kills to even the match.
Whitman gained the momentum with its set-two win, then grabbed control with a dominant set-three victory.
Set four saw the Blues trail only twice, the second coming late in a very evenly played set.
Emma Anderson’s kill gave Whitman a 20-19 lead, but back-to-back double blocks put the Pios up for the first time since early in the set.
The Blues took control from there. Kills from Taylor Knight, Boxberger and Matthews punctuated a 5-0 run to seal the win for the Blues.
On Saturday, George Fox hit just .160 for the match but dominated at the net defensively. They out-blocked the Blues 17-3 and forced Whitman to hit just .066 for the match. Tate Cadang recorded a match-high 18 digs.
Whitman continues its home stand Friday against Puget Sound at 7 p.m.