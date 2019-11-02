Whitman College hosted a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball matches over the weekend.
Elyse Benavides recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 13 digs to lead Whitman to its second sweep, in a 25-8, 25-22, 25-19 win over Linfield in Northwest Conference action Friday night at Sherwood Center.
The win snaps a three-match skid for the Blues (3-16, 3-10 NWC) as they headed into Saturday’s home finale against Willamette.
Claire McCarthy boasted a match-best 14 digs with Ava McCabe adding 10 kills and Sophia Domintz four blocks.
Raelyn Hammock led the Wildcats (5-20, 1-12 NWC) with seven kills and Maya Nakasone added a team-high 12 digs.
Whitman set the tone for the win after dominating Linfield in the match’s opening set.
The Blues scored the set’s first seven points spearheaded by a block and a kill from Megan Suka.
The Blues kept it rolling, dominating at the net and pushing the lead to 16-2 after a pair of Dominitz blocks.
McCabe later drilled a kill and got in on a block as Whitman cruised to the win.
Outside of a Whitman win, set two was nothing like the first.
The Blues had their hands full against a resilient Wildcat group but pulled out the win nevertheless.
A double block from Kara Thomas and Hannah Waterman gave Linfield an early 4-1 lead, but five straight points reversed the tide as the Blues took the lead.
A Suka kill put the Blues up by two, but a 7-1 Wildcat run made it a four-point Linfield lead.
Whitman recovered, rallied and sealed the win on back-to-back McCabe kills.
The Blues had to work to earn the sweep and did just that, using a 7-1 set and match-closing run to seal the win.
On Saturday, Ava McCabe drilled a match and career-high 16 kills, Elyse Benavides added 13 more but Whitman couldn’t leave the Sherwood Center on a high note, falling in straight sets to Willamette in the team’s home finale. Set scores were 28-26, 25-16, 25-22.
Natalie Klotz recorded a team-high 13 kills for the Bearcats (6-16, 5-8 NWC) with Shyla Sato adding a match-best 21 digs.
The match may have gone a different direction had the Blues been able to pull off a thrilling opening set. Whitman (3-17, 3-11 NWC) was on fire to start the match, scoring the set’s first seven points on back-to-back kills from McCabe and two aces from Emma Anderson.
Willamette hung around but the Blues continued to lead, pushing the advantage to as many as five points after kills from McCabe and Megan Suka.
The Bearcats rallied with five straight points to even the score at 16-16, but late in the set McCabe’s kill gave Whitman set point at 24-22.
The Blues were unable to pull out the win as three straight Bearcat points down the stretch sealed the win.
Set two saw the Bearcats finish on a 10-1 run. What had been a back and forth battle to that point, Willamette broke a 15-15 tie with nine straight points off Danu Queja’s serve.
Willamette set the tone for the sweep with a 5-0 run to open set three. Whitman did rally though as kills from Benavides and McCabe gave their team a 9-8 lead.
Kyana Benjamin’s block regained the lead for Willamette who never relinquished it, staving off a late Whitman run to close out the match.
The Blues close out the season on the road next weekend, facing Lewis & Clark on Friday, Nov. 8 and George Fox on Saturday, Nov. 9.