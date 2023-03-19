Ben Parker posted two hits and scored three runs, Beck Maguire added two doubles, two runs and three RBI and the Whitman College baseball team won its series rubber match with Linfield, 9-6, in Northwest Conference action on Sunday, March 19, at Borleske Stadium.
On Sunday, Teague Conder added two hits and three RBI for the Blues, who needed the win to improve to a game above .500 in league play.
Mateus Conaway (4-0) was solid on the mound for the Blues in earning the win. He worked 6 2/3s innings and gave up two unearned runs on only three hits with eight strikeouts.
The Blues (13-7, 5-4 NWC) struck first with a run in the first inning. After Conaway got out of a bases loaded jam in Linfield’s first at bats, Maguire pulled a pitch just inside the left field line to score Nate Korahais from second.
Conaway retired the side in order in the second, but the Wildcats broke through with a pair of runs in the third.
In what was turning out to be a seesaw affair, Whitman responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to retake the lead. Parker doubled and scored, and Conder drove home Maguire to put the scoreline at 3-2.
The game then belonged to the Blues. After plating a pair in the fifth inning, Whitman put five runs on the scoreboard one inning later to go up 9-2. Five straight hitters reached base in the inning, including Parker, Maguire and Conder, who all delivered RBI base hits.
Linfield didn’t go away quietly and scored four in the eighth inning.
On Saturday, Parker delivered a game-tying RBI and a walkoff homerun in a 2-1, 11 inning game one win, but the Wildcats responded in the nightcap for a 6-3 victory as the Blues split the twin bill with Linfield at Borleske.
Game 1
The opener saw Whitman unable to muster any offense against Wildcat starter John Over, who allowed only two hits over six scoreless innings of work.
Julien Hernadez was nearly as dominant on the mound for Blues. He also worked six complete, allowing only the one run on one hit with nine strikeouts.
Neither would factor into the decision.
The opening fireworks for the Blues came in the bottom of the ninth off the Linfield bullpen. Conaway delivered a triple to open the inning for Whitman's first big hit of the game.
On the next at bat, Parker pulled a Gavin Ludlow pitch into left field as Conaway trotted home to tie the game.
Whitman threatened in the 10th and managed to put runners on second and third with two outs. AJ Romero would be unable to come up with the game-winner as he struck out to end the inning.
Parker came through one inning later with his solo homer to straightaway centerfield to win the game.
Meanwhile, the Blues had not missed a beat on the mound as Benjamin Seashore-Hobson was powering through the Linfield order after entering the game to start the seventh inning.
In picking up the win (1-0), he allowed only three hits over five scoreless innings to keep the Blues alive in the game.
Game 2
The nightcap saw the Whitman bats stymied for eight innings after an auspicious three-run first.
In a reversal of the opener, Whitman's bats were alive early as three runs came across the plate. The Blues did their damage all with two outs as Maguire and Garrett Runyan both delivered RBI hits to put Whitman up 2-0.
Maguire later scored on a wild pitch to bring the lead to three runs.
Whitman's bats then went cold, however, and Linfield scored a pair of runs in the second and fifth innings to take the lead.
Wyatt Adams settled in on the mound for the Blues, but Linfield got to him again three innings later. Back-to-back RBI hits put Linfield ahead for the first time at 4-3.
The Wildcat bullpen stepped up and held the Blues scoreless the remainder of the game. Linfield added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth and closed the door on the Blues one half inning later.
Next up for the Blues is a non-conference matchup at Central Washington on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
