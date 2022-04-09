The offense came alive on the opener, and Julien Hernandez worked a complete game in the nightcap, as the Whitman College baseball team swept a doubleheader from Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon, April 9, at Borleske Stadium.
Whitman won game one, 13-5, and took game two, 6-2.
Game 1
The Blues opened with a solid win in the opener. The top four in the order all had multi-hit games, led by Teague Conder, who posted three hits, two runs and one RBI.
Leo Rivera was perfect at the plate, batting 4-for-4 with one walk, four runs and two RBI, and Ben Parker added two hits, one run and five RBI, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
John Graham and Cole Trotignon both posted two hits to lead the Lutes.
Garrett Runyan put the Blues on the scoreboard first with an RBI-hit in the first inning.
The Lutes responded by manufacturing three runs in the top of the second inning. PLU loaded the bases with one out after base hits in three of its first four at bats. A hit batsman and a base on balls contributed to the Lutes taking a 3-1 lead.
PLU added two more on a two-run homer in the fourth, but Whitman responded quickly in the bottom of the inning. RBI hits from Brandon Ting and Parker cut the lead to 5-4 through four innings.
After shaving the lead to one run, Whitman unloaded for three runs in the fifth and sixth innings each. Drew Vannaman provided the big hit in the fifth, doubling home Ting and Rivera to put the Blues up by two runs.
Michael Doyle and Rivera each singled home a run in the sixth and Whitman extended its lead to five runs.
Parker’s three-run bomb in the eighth capped the Whitman scoring as the Blues won going away to capture the opener.
Dexter Aichele (3-6) battled through seven strong innings for the win. He gave up five runs on five hits with three strikeouts before being lifted for Benjamin Seashore-Hobson to start the eighth inning. Alex Gregory was tagged with the loss for PLU in a relief effort.
Game 2
The nightcap saw an impressive performance on the mound from Julien Hernandez (5-5). He tossed a complete game, allowing two runs over the nine innings while scattering 10 hits and posting six strikeouts.
Spencer Howell dropped his first decision for the Wildcats while also pitching a complete game. He surrendered six runs on seven hits in his eight innings of work.
The top four of the order again provided the offense for Whitman. Runyan and Conder both had a hit, a run scored and two RBI with Mateus Conaway adding two hits and one run.
Parker recorded one hit, one run and one RBI and Nate Korahais batted 2-for-3 and scored a run.
The Blues scored each of their runs in the second inning to give Hernandez all the run support he would need.
Runyan and Conder provided the big hits of the inning. Runyan drove home a pair of runs with a base hit before Conder did the same with his two-run triple. Conder would score on a ground out one batter later as Whitman led 6-0 through two innings.
Whitman and PLU face each other on Sunday in another doubleheader to conclude the series. First pitch of the twinbill is set for 11 a.m.
