Whitman College's baseball team followed a Saturday sweep to Willamette with an 8-6 loss to the Bearcats on Sunday at Borleske Stadium.
On Sunday, the Blues scored five runs in the ninth inning and loaded the bases with two outs, but a fielder's choice out ended the game.
Garrett Runyan led the Blues (17-12, 8-9 NWC) with a hit, a run scored and three RBI including a bases-clearing double to ignite Whitman's rally attempt in the ninth.
Ben Parker posted a hit and two runs and Beck Maguire added a hit, a run and an RBI.
Mateus Conaway (5-1) was solid through much of his outing, but ran into trouble in the sixth inning and was tagged with the loss. He tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
The Blues had a chance for a big first inning. Maguire, after base hits from Teague Conder and Parker, drew a walk to load the bases with only one out. The Blues were only able to plate a run, however, as Jack Bickerton popped out and Garrett Runyan struck out swinging to end the inning.
The Blues finally broke the stalemate with a run in the fifth inning. Parker was issued a base on balls then swiped second with one out. Maguire stroked a pitch through the middle of the infield and drove home Parker for the game's first run.
The Bearcats responded with four runs one-half inning later, knocking Conaway out of the game for Brayden Tagomori. Layton Wagner and Jonny Suchor both delivered two-run base hits to put Willamette up 4-1.
Trailing 8-1, the Blues came alive in the bottom of the ninth. Bickerton's walk loaded the bases before Runyan's big hit made it an 8-5 ball game. Romero's bloop single then drove home Runyan to cut the lead to two runs. Two batters later, Parker came to the plate with the bases loaded, but his sharp grounder was played to third for the force out to end the game.
On Saturday, Parker had a monster performance and homered in both games of the doubleheader, but it wasn't enough as Whitman dropped the opener 21-6 and the nightcap 8-6.
Game 1
The opener began auspiciously for the Blues, who plated runs in each of the first three innings. In the first, Conaway singled, then later scored from first on an RBI double from Conder.
The next inning, Bickerton ripped a solo shot, his first of two for the game, over the left centerfield fence to put his team up two runs.
Julien Hernandez was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs on six hits with six strikeouts in 4 2/3s innings.
In the third, with the wind starting to pick up, Runyan put a ball over the left centerfield fence for a two-run home run and put the Blues up 4-0.
The Bearcats responded and did so in a big way, plating eight runs in the fifth inning to take a five-run lead.
Willamette put the game to bed one inning later, as Rocco Granucci delivered a grand slam after another run to put the Bearcats up 14-4.
Game 2
The nightcap began in similar fashion with the Blues scoring four early runs. Bickerton continued his solid afternoon with an RBI hit in the first inning and, one inning later, Parker belted a three-run homer over the left-field fence to put Whitman up 4-0 through two innings.
Parker had a home run, a double, three runs and four RBI in the game.
Willamette responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but Parker kept the Whitman offense going in the bottom half of the fourth. He doubled to the centerfield wall, driving home Brock Williams, who had reached base safely to open the inning.
The Bearcat offense kept rolling as well. Willamette manufactured a pair of runs in the fifth inning to shave the lead to one run, then took the lead one inning later on the heels of a run-scoring double.
Willamette added another in the seventh inning.
The eighth inning saw Whitman scrape across a run to make it a one-run ball game, but Willamatte added to its lead one-half inning later and shut the Blues down in the ninth to claim the win and doubleheader sweep.
Next up for the Blues is a midweek single game against Eastern Oregon at Borleske Stadium on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
