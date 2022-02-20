The Whitman College baseball team had hoped to claim a series win over Lewis & Clark in its three-game series this weekend, but came up short in a 20-2 loss on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20, at Borleske Stadium.
Pioneers starter Luke Ritter earned the win in five complete innings of work, allowing one Whitman run on three hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Billy Wall was tagged with the loss for the Blues, giving up five earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
Several Lewis & Clark players had big games, none bigger than Jack Thomson, who recorded three hits, three runs and three RBI, including a pair of home runs.
Jake Bickerton batted 2-for-3 for the Blues (1-8, 1-2 NWC), and Beck Maguire added two hits and two runs scored.
Lewis & Clark scored early and often.
After a base hit from Moore in the first inning, Parsons crushed a homer over the left-center field wall and put his team up 2-0. The Pios tacked on another pair of runs one inning later to extend the lead to four runs.
L&C all but put the game to rest with a huge, five-run third inning.
Thomson scored the first run after opening the inning with a base hit, then was driven home on a double and forced the Blues to go to their bullpen.
Ritter was navigating the Whitman order with ease until the Blues finally broke through with a run in the bottom of the third.
Maguire opened the inning with a base hit before advancing to third off a fielding error and a Michael Doyle ground out. Drew Vannaman then singled to drive home Maguire and get the Blues on the scoreboard.
Lewis & Clark responded with another big inning, this time adding another four runs all charged to reliever Wyatt Adams, and the Pios led 13-1 through four innings.
The Blues next have a three-game set at Whitworth, with a twin bill on Saturday and a solo affair on Sunday.
