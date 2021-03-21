The Whitman College baseball team split a doubleheader with Whitworth, rallying in game two to win the series in Northwest Conference play, on Sunday.
The Blues fell in the opener 10-7 and won the nightcap 4-3.
Game 1
The opener saw the Blues give up four runs in the first and another four in the third en route to the loss. Whitman chipped away at the lead late but ultimately the early eight-run deficit proved to be too high of a mountain to climb.
Julien Hernandez (1-2) struggled mightily in his three-plus innings of work but battled nevertheless. He gave up 10 runs (four unearned) on 13 hits while posting four strikeouts and was lifted for Ben Ortiz with one out in the third.
Ortiz, who couldn’t find the zone on Saturday in his short outing, tossed five and two-thirds of near perfect ball to keep Whitman in the game.
Trailing 10-2, Whitman began its rally with two runs in the sixth inning. Simeon Downing drew a two-out walk before Billy Wall (2 H, 1 R) and Ethan Sitzman (2 H, 1 RBI) delivered back to back base hits. Downing and Wall later scored on a walk and a hit by pitch.
Whitman shaved the deficit to three runs in the eighth inning. Ben Parker (2 H, 2 R) led the inning off with a single and two batters later Kevin Nakamura (1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI) belted a two-run home run to make it a 10-7 game.
The Blues went quietly in the ninth, however, as the Bucs won their first game of the series.
Josh Grimes (2-0) earned the win allowing two unearned runs on five hits in five complete innings of work.
Game 2
Whitman rallied from two runs down in the nightcap, scoring a pair in the fifth inning to earn a narrow, hard-fought win.
The Blues sent four pitchers to the mound with Travis Craven (2-3) earning the win in three and two-thirds innings of relief work. He allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and held off the Pirate bats for the win.
Sitzman and Brett Williams both had two hits with Sitzman adding one run and one RBI. Nakamura posted one hit, one run and one RBI.
Norden was tagged with the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in one and one-third innings of relief.
After scoring one run in the second, the Blues saw Whitworth plate three runs in the fourth.
On the strength of Craven’s arm, Whitman shutdown the Bucs from that point on and overtook Whitworth with two runs in the fifth inning.
Nakamura doubled in Parker who led off the inning with a base hit. Nakamura later scored on a Sitzman RBI hit and the Blues had all the runs they needed to win the series.
The Blues are off next weekend and return to action with a four-game series at Linfield slated for April 2-3.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman College Athletics.