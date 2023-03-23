ELLENSBURG — Ben Parker posted three hits, including a home run and three RBI, Benjamin Seashore-Hobson picked up his third save and the Whitman College baseball team rallied to top Central Washington, 7-5, in midweek, non-conference action on Wednesday, March 22.
Nik Greb and Nick Teng both posted a pair of hits, with Greb driving home a run and Teng scoring one.
Ben Ortiz (1-0) picked up the win in an inning of relief work. Dustin Lennon-Jones pitched a perfect eighth inning as the setup man for Seashore-Hobson’s save in the ninth.
Parker’s first-inning home run was all the offense the Blues (14-7) could muster until an eighth inning that saw them rally for six runs. The bench and the bottom of the order produced at the plate in the late-inning rally.
Michael Doyle drew a walk to start the inning and later scored on Teng’s base hit.
Then, after Nathan Wilson’s base hit put runners at the corners, Greb and Kepa Supnet tied the game each with RBI base hits.
With the game knotted at 5-5, Parker broke the tie and delivered a base hit to centerfield, driving home both Supnet and Mateus Conaway, who had been inserted as a pinch runner in the inning.
Whitman returns to Northwest Conference action this weekend at Pacific, with a twin bill on Saturday and a single game on Sunday.
