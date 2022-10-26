Whitman College baseball players will be raking leaves from yards for the elderly in the Walla Walla Valley community on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-4 p.m.
"We see this as just one small way that we can help support our community during this time of year, free of charge," Blues coach Brian Kitamura said.
While the players won't be able to haul leaves away, they are happy to fill yard waste bins and bags, or can pile leaves curbside, in preparation for future city leaf pickup.
To receive help during this event, contact Kitamura at kitamubt@whitman.edu or 206-890-8477 by 5 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.