FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team scratched and clawed, but was eliminated from the Northwest Conference Tournament with a 6-5 loss to Lewis & Clark on Saturday, April 22, afternoon.
The loss ends Whitman's title hopes, as the Pioneers head to Sunday's championship day against the Boxers.
Teague Conder had yet another fine day at the plate, posting four hits while adding one run and an RBI. Conder accounted for runs in the fifth and seventh innings to keep the Blues in the game.
Davis led the Pios with three hits, one run and one RBI and Ghammachi added two hits, two runs and three RBI.
Whitman trailed by two runs heading to its final at bats in the top of the ninth. Mateus Conaway doubled to open the inning and later scored when AJ Romero drew a one-out bases loaded walk to bring the Blues to within one run.
Whitman had two cracks at tying or taking the lead, but Beck Maguire and Ben Parker were unable to drive home a game as both were retired to end the game.
The Blues never led in the game, but plated runs on four separate occasions to cut the lead to one.
Wyatt Adams battled through his four and two-thirds innings allowing four earned runs on five hits.
Benjamin Seashore-Hobson delivered 3 1/3 innings of solid relief work to keep the Blues in the hunt.
Wuefling earned the win for Lewis & Clark, tossing 5 2/3s innings while allowing only one run on eight hits.
The Blues have four more games before closing out the season, beginning with a midweek home game on Tuesday against Eastern Oregon.
