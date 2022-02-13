CALDWELL, Idaho — The Whitman College baseball team eyed its first win, but came short with a pair of losses in a Sunday, Feb. 13, doubleheader at the College of Idaho.
The Blues fell in a tight 6-5 contest in the opener then dropped the nightcap 13-1.
Game 1
In what was a much more competitive affair than Saturday’s matchups, the Blues came within a base hit of its first win, but came up short in a 6-5 loss.
The Blues trailed by one run heading to the top of the ninth and loaded the bases all with two outs.
Leo Rivera drew a two-out walk before Jack Bickerton knocked a base hit through the infield and put Rivera in scoring position.
Garrett Runyan then drew a walk from Yote reliever Brewer to load the bases, but Beck Maguire couldn’t come up with the clutch hit and struck out to end the game.
The middle of the order provided the spark for Whitman led by Runyan’s two-run homer as part of a three-run fourth inning to tie the game.
Runyan batted 3-4 including the three RBI and one run scored off his homerun.
Bickerton posted a game-high four hits to go along two runs and one RBI, and Rivera added two hits and one run.
After Runyan’s game-tying homer in the fourth, he doubled home Rivera two innings later to give the Blues a 4-3 lead. C of I responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, the big hit coming by way of Sadora’s two-run double to go up 6-4.
Whitman pitching held the Yotes in check the rest of the way but it wouldn’t be enough to pull out the win.
Jack Hostetler was tagged with the loss in three innings of relief work with Wisenor tossing two and two-thirds innings of relief for the win.
Game 2
The Blues proved to be no match in the nightcap as the Yotes completed the series sweep.
Tristan Kalnins started and worked a serviceable three complete innings but was tagged with the loss. He allowed one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts.
Robertson tossed an impressive six innings for C of I and let his bullpen take it from there. In his six complete, he allowed one run on two hits with nine strikeouts.
Hultberg led the way at the top of the Yote order, batting 3-4 with two runs and two RBI including an RBI double as part of College of Idaho’s big five-run fourth inning.
Down 7-0 through four innings, Whitman plated its first run and got some life. Bickerton delivered a leadoff double and, after moving to third on a fielding error, scampered home as Maguire was grounding into a double play.
The Yotes responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added four more before the game was finished.
The Blues play their home and Northwest Conference opener next weekend versus Lewis & Clark. First pitch of the three-game set is at noon on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.