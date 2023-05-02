NEWBERG, Ore. — The all-Northwest Conference women's tennis team was announced on Tuesday, May 2, with an impressive representation of Blues on the first and second teams.
Seven Blues received postseason honors, headlined by Angel Le being named Player of the Year and John Hein Coach of the Year.
Three others joined Le on the first team in Camilla Tarpey-Schwed, Arianna Castellanos and Jin Yu.
Teleya Blunt and Ilina Jha were named to the second team.
Hein's honor was the fifth of his career after marching the Blues through the Northwest Conference to claim the regular-season crown and the NWC Tournament title. He previously was named Coach of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
The Blues ran the conference table (8-0) this season, with their only blemish coming in two doubles losses.
Le's player of the year honor was her third straight, the first three-time winner since former Blue Courtney Lawless. She went 4-0 in doubles with Arianna Castellanos, and a perfect 5-0 in singles.
Tarpey-Schwed rivaled Le as the top player in the conference. She played five doubles matches and five singles matches and went a perfect 10-0 in those competitions.
Castellanos followed up her 2022 Freshman of the Year selection with a perfect 8-0 combined record in doubles and singles.
Yu, a newcomer to the league, led the Blues with a perfect 7-0 singles record.
Blunt and Jha also each won their own eight combined singles and doubles matches. The honor was Jha's second NWC postseason recognition.
Meanwhile, the NCAA announced the field of 49 for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Tournament on Monday. Whitman will head to Dallas and open the tournament Friday, May 5, against host University of Texas-Dallas at 10 a.m. Pacific.
UT Dallas is the host school of the first three rounds. The winner of the Blues and Comets will take on Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, which received a first-round bye.
Also competing in Dallas are Pomona-Pitzer and Trinity (Texas).
The Blues earned the Northwest Conference's automatic qualifier to the tournament after beating Linfield in the NWC Tournament Championship. This is Whitman's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2018.
