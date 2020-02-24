PORTLAND — The Whitman College women's tennis team responded after Saturday's loss to Portland State, bouncing back to take down Trinity, from Texas, 6-3 on Sunday in a match hosted at Lewis & Clark.
"Everyone played so well," Whitman head coach John Hein said. "We had a strong start in doubles and persevered through some runs that Trinity made."
Hein's sentiments were echoed by Blues senior Lorin DeMuth.
"Our team really came together this weekend and it was evident in the big result today," DeMuth said. "It's always a great match with Trinity."
The Blues (5-2) set the tone with a sweep in double play, all 8-6 victories.
Andei Fukushige and Andrea Gu got things started, giving Whitman its first point with a win over the Trinity pair of Mary Kaffen and Zoe Kaffen.
Whitman ensured itself of the lead after doubles play when Angel Le and Anastasiya Redkina took down their Tiger opponent at the two.
Wins by Fukushige at the 1 and Le at the 3 clinched the match early for the Blues. Both won easily, as Fukushige topped Ashley DeBauge 6-1, 6-3 and Le took down Francesca Canjar 6-4, 6-2.
The tightest singles match came on the No. 2 court as Gu rallied from a set down to top Zoe Kaffen, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.
The Blues are next in action when they play their spring home opener on Saturday against Gustavus Adolphus at 9 a.m.