FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The 2020 Northwest Conference Swimming Championship got underway Thursday with a pair of relay events for both the men and the women.
Highlighting the evening for both Whitman College squads was a first-place finish for the women in the 800 free relay, leaving the Blues second.
Whitman’s men are holding down third place heading into today’s events.
The Blues opened the session with a fourth-place finish in the women’s 200 free relay, but responded nicely in the second relay event. The team of Mara Selznick, Sarah Davidson, Abbey Felley and Ashley Joe edged Puget Sound by 0.34 seconds with a finals time of 7:48.01.
The men’s top finish of the evening came in the 200 medley relay. The team of Tanner Filion, Aidan Laird, Michael Chang and Colin Aslett swam to a third-place finish (1:34.65) behind Whitworth and Pacific Lutheran.
Whitworth holds the top spot for both the men and the women.
The meet, hosted by Lewis & Clark at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, resumed this morning.