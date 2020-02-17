FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Picked as Northwest Conference favorites, the Whitman College women’s swimming team did not disappoint here on Sunday.
With strong performances on Day 4, the Blues women claimed their fourth consecutive title as the NWC Championship concluded at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center.
With the victory came NWC Coach of the Year honors for Whitman coach Jenn Blomme.
The Whitman men’s squad closed out the four-day event with a solid final performance as well, and held on to a third-place finish.
The women’s squad dominated with 718 total points, with second-place Whitworth scoring 549.
The Blues’ Bella White capped her record-breaking run with a victory in the 200 butterfly in 2:05.91.
The women’s 400 free relay team notched the other first-place finish on the day. The team of Abbey Felley, Shea Tsuha, Zoe Hill and Mara Selznick won in 3:31.04.
In addition to their relay victory, Tsuha and Selznick placed second in a pair of individual events. Tsuha had a runner-up finish in the 200 breastroke (2:24.91) and Selznick did the same in the 100 freestyle (52.54).
Tanner Filion stole the show on the men’s side. Following his record-setting performance in the 200 Individual Medley, he took top honors in the 200 backstroke with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:48.51.
Adding to the solid final day showing was Michael Chang placing fourth in the 200 butterfly (1:54.09) and Peter Fitch and Daniel Bloor placing fifth in the 200 breastroke (1:53.50) and 1650 freestyle (16:32.22), respectively.