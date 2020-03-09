DUPONT, Wash. — The Whitman College women's golf team teed off the spring season in style, winning the Puget Sound Logger Invitational held over the weekend at The Home Course.
The Blues shot seven strokes better than second-place Whitworth with a 68-over par and a two-day stroke total of 644.
The Blues and Pirates were dead even after Saturday's opening round, but Whitman turned it on Sunday, firing a full 22 strokes better to edge their NWC rivals.
St. Martin's placed third (658), Willamette came in fourth, followed by the host Loggers.
It was a team effort for the Blues, who boasted three golfers in the top six individual finishers.
Hannah Roh placed third with a 15-over 159 and Emma Beyer finished just behind her, tied with Whitworth's Cheyenne Marchand at 19-over 163.
Ally Collier placed sixth at 20-over 164.
Whitworth's Allie Slingsby won the individual title, shooting 3-over 147.
Whitman next is at the Warrior Invitational in Clarkston beginning on March 16.