TACOMA — In an effort to claim its first win of the season, the Whitman College women’s soccer team lost 2-0 to the University of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference play on Sunday at Baker Stadium.
The Loggers (4-0, 4-0 NWC) scored a goal in each half to shut out the Blues (0-2, 0-2 NWC) for the second straight day.
Puget Sound netted its first goal in the 16th minute. Genny Jilka found the foot of Ava Cholakian, who scored past Emily Badgley to put the Loggers up.
UPS continued to get the lionshare of scoring opportunities but the Blues back line held strong to keep Whitman in the hunt for an equalizer.
The Loggers put Whitman behind the eight ball with a goal just after the second half kickoff.
Radhika Webster Schultz found the back of the net after taking a pass from Quincy Bento to put her team up by two goals.
Badgley dealt with 13 UPS shots and logged four saves in 90 minutes of action. Chaylea Tome posted a shutout for the second straight game for the Loggers.
Mehrija Selava and Riley Glendinning each recorded a shot for the Blues.
Whitman returns to action next weekend with a trip to Whitworth. The Blues and Pirates will play on Saturday and and Sunday at 11 a.m. both days.
Teaser photo by Connor Coyne.