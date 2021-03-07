The Whitman College men’s tennis team kept it rolling, topping Willamette for the second straight day, 7-2, in a non-conference matchup between Northwest Conference teams, on Sunday, March 7.
The Blues (3-0) assured themselves of the lead after wins on the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles courts. Matt Biggi and Eric Lim finished first, posting a dominant 8-0 win on the No. 3 court over Luke Hiserman and Jordan Megiveron.
Bear Lee and Jack Freer won 8-1 at the two but the Bearcats remained in the hunt with a win at first doubles.
Adam Schutter and Aaron Yuan lost in a tiebreak to 8-7 (9-7) to the Willamette tandem of Gene Perle-Jones and Andrew Kabacy to make a 2-1 score heading to singles.
Whitman clinched the match with solid wins at both fifth and sixth singles. Lim swept Andrew Klopp 6-0, 6-1 then Yuan atoned for his doubles defeat to clinch the match with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Megiveron.
Willamette’s lone singles win came on the No. 1 court to close the match. Kabacy topped Schutter 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
The Blues are back in action in one week’s time when they visit Pacific Lutheran. Whitman and PLU will play two matches on Sunday, March 14, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman athletics.