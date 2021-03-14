TACOMA — Rowan Calvert scored off a corner kick for a second half equalizer, but the Whitman College men’s soccer team was unable to earn its second straight win in a 1-1 double overtime draw to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Sunday.
The game was physical to say the least with eight combined yellow cards issued by the referee.
The Blues had the lion's share of opportunities with a 14-5 shot disparity, but were only able to capitalize on one.
UPS scored the game’s first goal when Ryan Smith scored an unassisted goal just after halftime.
The Blues had a golden opportunity to tie up the game not long after.
After a Logger foul in their own penalty box, the Blues earned a penalty kick which Edwin Romero stepped up to take.
UPS keeper Andrew Matheny was equal to the task, saving Romero’s shot off the right post to keep the clean sheet.
Whitman’s pressure was finally rewarded in the 72nd minute. Romero, taking the corner kick, found Calvert in front of the goalmouth who headed his shot past Matheny for the equalizer.
Though both teams had opportunities, neither could find the back of the net through regulation and overtime.
Bernie Jones played all 110 minutes and made one save while dealing with five Logger shots. Matheny posted three saves.
Whitman is next on the road with matches against Pacific Lutheran on Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman athletics.