The Whitman College men's tennis team capped a dominant Northwest Conference opening weekend, taking down Puget Sound, 9-0, for its second straight win Sunday morning at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
That followed Saturday's 9-0 sweep of Whitworth.
Sunday's match was no contest from the get-go, as the Blues swept doubles play on their way to victories in all six singles matches.
Matt Biggi and Bear Lee captured the first win with an 8-1 result, beating the Logger pair of Aiden Velascio and Graham Byron on the No. 2 court.
Whitman assured itself of the lead through doubles play when Ben Kirsh and Kai Strawn dominated at the 2, also by an 8-1 score.
Eric Lim and Tom Chang capped the doubles sweep with an 8-2 win on the No. 3 court.
The Blues stormed through singles play, with all Whitman players recording a 6-0 set score en route to sweeps in each match.
The match was clinched with wins on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. Kirsh blanked Mike Smolskis at the 1, 6-0, 6-0, and Biggi sealed the win with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Velascio.
Whitman next hosts the Community Colleges of Spokane at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.