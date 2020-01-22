SPOKANE — The Whitman College men's basketball team's perfect record remains in tact.
On the strength of Robert Colton's career-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, the Blues took down in-state rival and previously unbeaten Whitworth, 89-80, on Tuesday night in Northwest Conference action at Whitworth Fieldhouse.
Colton was one of four Whitman (12-4, 7-0 NWC) players to score double figures.
Andrew Vickers poured in 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Trevor Osborne shot 5-8 in three pointers for 15 points and Darne Duckett added 12 points off the bench.
The difference in the game proved to be Whitman's second effort on the offensive glass, scoring 18 second chance points, double that of the Pirates.
Isaiah Hernandez and Ben College scored 23 and 20 points, respectively, for the Pirates (12-4, 6-1 NWC), who led most of the first half but saw the Blues enter the break on a 15-3 run.
After Hernandez's basket gave Whitworth a five-point lead with just over five minutes to play in the half, Weston Crump scored on a layup, and then Duckett converted on an and-one three-point play to even the score.
College hit a 3-pointer, but the Blues scored the next 10 points, including back-to-back Vickers layups, to take a 41-34 lead into halftime.
The momentum stayed with the Blues out of the locker room.
Osborne nailed a pair of early three pointers as the Blues built a 51-41 lead with 16:49 to play.
Whitman continued to lead by double digits until a College layup sparked a 10-0 Whitworth run to tie the game up with 12:04 to play.
The teams went back-and-forth in the final 10 minutes and it was the heavy hitters for the Blues that pushed them to the win.
Trailing by four inside of nine minutes to play, Colton scored on a layup and Osborne drained a triple to regain the lead. Vickers and Duckett each scored to break ties and later another Osborne three put the Blues up 77-74 with 4:47 to play.
After hitting a pair of free throws, Vickers nailed a dagger 3-pointer to put Whitman up eight points with 3:22 to play.
The Blues were near perfect from the free throw line down the stretch and closed out the win.
The Blues return home this weekend and face Linfield in a pivotal matchup between the league's two unbeaten teams at 6 p.m. on Saturday.