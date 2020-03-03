The Whitman College women's lacrosse team dropped its season opener to North Central College, 17-6, on Monday afternoon at the Whitman Athletics Complex.
Katie Hinnen led the Blues with three goals, and Hannah Miller added two more.
Anna Cadigan had a busy day in net for Whitman, facing 36 shots and posting 11 saves in a full 60 minutes of action.
Jessica Deetjen led all goal scorers with four goals for the Cardinals.
Abigail Widd posted five saves in earning the win in net.
The Blues scored early, when Miller found the back of the net with an equalizer in the sixth minute.
But that followed with 10 unanswered goals as North Central (1-0) took a large lead late in the first half. Abbey Triebe scored three straight goals in the run with Deetjen adding two more.
Whitman finally got it going late in the half and made a game of it.
Piper Brown assisted on a goal by Hinnen before Olivia Engle and Miller scored the final two goals of the half to make it an 11-4 score at the break.
In the second half, the Blues showed an increased Whitman attack, but the Cardinals continued to build their lead on a pair of goals each from Deetjen and Christina Truver.
Hinnen scored a pair of goals inside of two minutes to complete the scoring.
The Blues open Northwest Conference play at George Fox at 1 p.m. on Saturday.