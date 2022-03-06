PASADENA, Calif. — Matthew Cho delivered a pair of two-run doubles, Teague Conder crushed a three-run home run, and the Whitman College baseball team closed its road trip with a 17-4 win at Caltech on Sunday, March 6, at Caltech North Field.
Conder and Ben Parker were the heavy hitters for the Blues (4-11), who split their four games on the trip.
Conder recorded three runs, three hits and five RBI, including his homer in the ninth inning to put the game away.
Parker (three hits, three runs, two RBI) scored in the first inning and tripled in a run in the second to help build a 6-0 lead for Whitman.
Dexter Aichele set the tone early on the mound and allowed the Blues to put the game away early. He tossed six complete scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out 10 Beaver hitters.
Nik Greb’s RBI double and Parker’s run-scoring triple helped the Blues to a six-run lead through the first two innings.
Whitman continued to add to its lead, manufacturing runs over the next three innings to lead 9-0 through five innings.
Cho, who had entered the game in the sixth inning, ripped a pitch down the left field line to score Michael Doyle and AJ Romero and push the lead to 11-0.
Caltech added a pair of runs each in the seventh and eighth innings, but another Cho run-scoring double and Conder’s three-run shot put the game away in the ninth.
Whitman returns to Northwest Conference play next weekend, hosting a three-game set against Linfield on Saturday and Sunday.
