SPOKANE — Edwin Romero scored his first collegiate goal, Derivan Dockter added another early in the first half and the Whitman College men’s soccer team held on for a 3-2 win at Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues (2-1, 2-1 NWC) put the Bucs behind the eight ball early with goals in the fifth and 16th minutes. Romero netted his goal just minutes into the game which proved to be the gamewinner. After a Whitworth (1-2, 1-2 NWC) foul inside the penalty area, Romero lined up the spot kick and scored past Buc keeper Jamison Gunhus.
Shortly after, a pair of veteran mates teamed up to put the Blues ahead by two goals. Oscar Harding found Jacob Barsher making a run out of the midfield who scored to give the Blues an eventual 2-0 halftime lead.
Whitworth quickly got back into the game with a goal in the 48th minute. Barsher earned a corner kick but after the Pirates cleared the cross out of the box, a counter attack ensued which led to a goal from Dominic Guzman.
Dockter established a two-goal lead for the Blues less than five minutes later, scoring an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute to put Whitman up 3-1. Whitworth didn’t go quietly however as Scott Penner’s goal in the 76th minute set the game up for an exciting finish.
Whitman keeper Matt Reich and his backline were solid down the stretch and kept a clean sheet for the rest of regulation to seal the win. Reich made two saves to earn the win with Gunhus posting five saves after dealing with eight Whitman shots.
Whitman and Whitworth square off once more on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.