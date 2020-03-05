Small world.
Kent Madsen was a Walla Walla High School senior a little more than 35 years ago, often shooting hoops in Sherwood Center with some of his Whitman College friends.
This past Monday, the former Blue Devil (Class of 1984) — now more than halfway across the country in his 10th season as head women’s basketball coach at Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) — with the official unveiling of the NCAA Division III Tournament, saw his team opposite Whitman in the first round.
Whitman and Wheaton will meet Friday in Waverly, Iowa, tip-off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, with the winner back at it there Saturday against either host Wartburg or Monmouth (Monmouth, Ill.).
Though both the Whitman and Wheaton women have been regulars in the NCAA tournament the last few years, they have never before squared off on a basketball court.
“For me, it’s kind of neat because I grew up in Walla Walla,” said Madsen, who has coached Wheaton to seven NCAA tournament appearances and six conference titles with an average record of 21-6 record in his 10 years at the helm. “I was there from elementary school through high school. I have a lot of fond memories. So when I see we’re playing Whitman, memories are coming up.
“And Whitman’s a team already I’ve been following over the years because some of my friends went there,” Madsen said. “We spent a lot of time in the Sherwood Center.”
Madsen has rarely been back here since graduating from Wa-Hi, without any family here after his parents moved.
Born near Chicago, Madsen moved here with his family when he was 10 years old.
Madsen went to Berney Elementary School, then Pioneer Middle and then Wa-Hi before enrolling at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, Calif.
At Westmont, Madsen was an All-Golden State Athletic Conference outfielder and set several school baseball records at the along the way.
Though a baseball star at the collegiate level, Madsen never forgot the basketball skills and strategies he learned at Wa-Hi playing for longtime coach Jim Thacker.
Madsen credits much of his athletic development to his time here in Walla Walla.
“I loved my time there,” Madsen said. “That’s where my love for sports just blossomed. At first, I was playing three sports at Wa-Hi with football, basketball and baseball. And then I just went with basketball and baseball my last couple of years.
“I really cherish the time I spent there,” Madsen said. “It’s been one of the best places I’ve ever lived. You guys are spoiled, and you might not realize it, having four seasons with fall, winter, spring and summer. Chicago doesn’t have that.
“I know Whitman has been hosting tournaments, and I’d like to get us over there, but it just hasn’t worked out yet.”
Madsen graduated from Westmont in 1988 with his degree in physical education, and then spent the next seven years in San Jose, Calif., teaching and coaching at Valley Christian High.
Kent and Laurie Madsen married in 1994, and have since had two kids — Kirsten, now a senior on the Wheaton team made the All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Second Team, and Trey, a freshman at Evangel University in Springfield, Mo., is in its football program.
After seven years in San Jose, Kent Madsen saw a chance back in Illinois with Aurora Christian Schools.
“This is where I was born, and we still had some relatives around here, my parents always had a summer place here,” he said. “And California is an expensive state to live in. It’s hard to feel you’re ever going to own a house out there as an educator. I had worked some basketball camps around here, my cousin (Beth Baker) was the head coach here (at Wheaton College), so when Aurora was looking for a teacher, she let me know.”
Baker hired Madsen as a part-time assistant in 1998, and he has been with the program ever since.
In 2011, about three weeks after Baker retired following 25 seasons at Wheaton, Madsen became head coach.
Madsen has led Wheaton to the NCAA tournament each of the last six years (seven of the last eight).
While capturing six CCIW Championships, Madsen has also been named its Coach of the Year six times.
Madsen owns the highest winning percentage in CCIW women’s basketball history at .774 (212-62), and is the fastest coach to reach the 200-win plateau in conference history.
“We’ve been fortunate to have some really good players the last few years,” Madsen said. “Like Whitman, we try to attract students really high in academics. And we’ve been blessed that they have also been really good basketball players as well.”
But Madsen is prepared for a challenge in the first round this year.
“We know we’re facing a really tough team,” Madsen said. “I’m really familiar with Whitman and with the Northwest Conference. The NWC is always producing outstanding teams. We know it’s going to be a tough battle Friday.”
